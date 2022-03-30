England U21 Coach Didn’t Do Enough To Keep Victor Moses – Simon Jordan

Ex Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has come out to blame former England U21 Coach, Stuart Pearce for Victor Moses’ switch of allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Victor Moses chose to leave the England setup after being quite pivotal in some of the achievements of the lower level age groups, and he believes Pearce didn’t do enough to keep the Nigerian.

Jordan added that rather than develop the young players to have them playing for the English national team, they got ostracized to a point that they felt the necessity to play for another country.

His words, “Victor Moses chose to leave the England setup after being quite pivotal in some of the achievements of the lower level age groups.”

“And when it came to the full setup, I was very cross with Stuart Pearce at the time because I felt he didn’t do enough to keep somebody in the fold and rather than develop these players to have them playing for their countries, they got ostracized to a point they feel the necessity to play for another country.”

“Now, of course, you can say that might have been the end product of a series of scenarios that were going to end up that way, but there’s no doubt I’m not sure Danny’s right about the abundance of talent we had at wide left in England.”

“Sterling wasn’t there in 2013, there was not an embarrassment of riches on that side. Victor Moses was playing there, he was overlooked by England.”