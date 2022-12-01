England’s Loving Environment Is Helping Maguire – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that the believes the loving environment around the England camp has helped Harry Maguire recover from his shaky club form. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels Harry feels loved more by England and that is the reason why he performs better when he wears the England jersey than when he plays for his club.

Gary added that Maguire is a great centre-back and he has been brilliant in the last two tournaments for his nation.

His words, “I think he feels loved more by England maybe, I think he feels more at home,”

“Harry Maguire plays better for his country than his club. I think there are a few players who feel that way, Raheem Sterling. They have a good group, a manager who believes in them, who has selected them regularly.”

“Harry is a great centre-back and he has been brilliant in the last two tournaments, he has just had an awful time at United these last 12 months. United is a very unforgiving place, I know that from being there for 20 years, if you just do not get it right that place can just eat you alive – Harry is just getting that at this moment in time.”