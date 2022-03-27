Eni, NNPC, FAO Commission 11 solar-powered water schemes in Northeast

Eni, through its Nigerian subsidiaries, Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) and Agip Energy & Natural Resources (AENR), and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) have commissioned 11 water schemes in Borno and Yobe States, Northeast Nigeria.

The integrated water schemes comprise of boreholes, solar power systems, treatment facilities and fetching points to provide water for domestic consumption and irrigation purposes.

The FAO Country Representative in Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Fred Kafeero, while stressing the importance of the eleven facilities as they were handed over to the authorities of Borno and Yobe States, said: “The solar boreholes and FAO’s larger investment in irrigation and water management is a signal of our commitment to support the government of Nigeria in achieving its development goals. In the northeast, the availability of safe drinking water and water for agriculture is central to growth and livelihood recovery.”

Eni’s Head of Sustainable Development, Alberto Piatti, said: “The handover of the water schemes is a cornerstone in the collaboration with FAO in the region that is contributing to improving the life of the communities.

“With the completion of the project, thousands of people will have access to clean water, which is a concrete step to enhancing the overall living conditions of the inhabitants, providing them a safe source also for other uses, such as agriculture, to boost concrete social development,” he said.

The water wells, powered with photovoltaic systems, were completed between 2018 and 2020 in various communities located in selected local councils of Borno (Chibok, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza) and Yobe (Machina, Fune, Gujba, Geidam, Bade, Potiskum and Fika).

The official commissioning and handover of the water schemes could not be held until now due to the volatile situation in the area.