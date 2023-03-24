Enugu Guber: AA rejects Mbah’s victory, heads to tribunal

The Action Alliance, AA, in Enugu State has rejected the outcome of the governorship election in the State.

It could be recalled that Barr. Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared winner of the election. He defeated Barr. Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party with a margin of about 3000 votes.

The AA candidate during the election was Barr. Ogbe Daniel.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, the State Chairman of AA, Mr. Ogbonna Festus Okafor said the party had rejected the outcome of the polls in its entirety.

Okafor said that the party was not satisfied with the electoral process, including what he called “dramatic announcement of Barr. Peter Mbah of the PDP as the winner.”

He claimed that, “the process that threw Peter Mbah up as the winner of the election is flawed; there are obvious irregularities that cannot be swept under the carpet.

“Our agents and other independent observers reported that there was wild scale rigging, ballot box snatching, thuggery, intimidation of opposition political parties during the polls.

“We also find it curious that despite over-voting in many polling units, the INEC went ahead to announce Peter Mbah as a winner without reviewing the date in its IREV and BVAS.

“Having said this, the Action Alliance rejects the dramatic announcement of Peter Mbah of the PDP as the winner of the election. We had asked the returning officer to explain how the commission got the over 16, 000 votes allocated to Peter Mbah from Nkanu East, but it never offered that explanation.”

He said the party was left with no other option than to challenge the outcome of the polls in the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.