Enzo Maresca Can’t Manage A Player Like Sancho – Gallas

Ex-Chelsea defender, William Gallas has come out to blast the club’s transfer strategy. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Chelsea should not try to revive their interest in Manchester United’s Sancho because Enzo Maresca would not be able to handle his personality at Stamford Bridge.

Gallas added that despite his obvious quality, Arsenal will not go near a player like Jadon due to his lack of consistency.

His words, “Arsenal would steer clear of Jadon Sancho because although he has a lot of quality, he isn’t consistent enough and that’s a problem. It’s the same issue at Chelsea but I don’t know if Enzo Maresca would be able to manage a player like that.

I’m speechless. What can I say about Chelsea signing another goalkeeper, why are they doing it? What for? Why do they think they need another goalkeeper? It’s ridiculous, they have spent so much money and are still spending more. It’s sending a message to their current goalkeepers that they aren’t good enough. Chelsea should be looking at experienced defenders and a striker, that’s what they need to focus on.”

WOW.

