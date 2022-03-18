EPL Is Giving Opponents The Advantage Against Arsenal – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that his club is the only team battling fixture congestion in the EPL. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, playing Chelsea and Manchester United with little time to recover is just hectic, and it feels like the league is giving Arsenal’s opponents the advantage.

Arteta added that if the aim is to make Arsenal drops points amid the congestion, he can only thank those in charge of the fixture lineups.

His words, “Thank you so much to the Premier League for doing that.”

“And they’ve done it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United. So if they want to give them any advantage, I say to them today: ‘Thank you so much for doing that’.”

“I do because I am talking about the Premier League. I heard some comments about me saying ‘oh wait, when you are in Europe it’s nothing new’.”

“But I’m not comparing Europe. I’m complaining [about] the Premier League and how we schedule the games in the Premier League. When you are in Europe and you have the Premier League, it’s a different story.”

“What I am comparing is the Premier League and it’s very different. Got to do it again soon (next month, Chelsea and United). We are the only team that is scheduled like that, and I am not talking again about Europe because some of those teams are not going to be involved in Europe.”