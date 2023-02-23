Erik ten Hag Demanded Consistency From Rashford – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has come out to share the strict rules Erik ten Hag imposed on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Erik ten Hag is a manager who demands a lot from his players on and off the pitch, and if you are down to obey his rules, he doesn’t mind you leaving the club.

Bruno added that the manager demanded consistency from Rashford in every game, and he is getting that right now.

His words, “He [Ten Hag] first arrived and we went on tour and the training sessions we had, he demands: you do it or you’re out. You don’t play. Everyone was a little bit like in the beginning: ‘Will he do that or not? If a big player doesn’t do what he wants will he pull him apart or not?”

“And he did that many times, he did it with Cristiano, with Jadon, with Marcus.”

“Marcus was probably in the best form against Wolves, he did something wrong and the manager pulled him out. In the first moment we thought ‘he’s our main man, we need him’ but in the second I was sitting with David (De Gea) and I said ‘it has to be like this’ because if not that the younger ones will think ‘if he does nothing to them he’ll do nothing to me too’.”

“He demanded from Rashy you have to be consistent in everything, not only in your games, in your goals, and your performance but off the pitch also. Marcus, in the beginning, was hungry because he wanted to play but he didn’t do anything wrong, he accepted, came on, scored, we win and at the end, him and the coach are laughing. Sometimes you have to make some rules in your house. Otherwise, they will go over you and they will be the owners of the house.”