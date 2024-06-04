APC Chairman Denies Alleged U-Turn on Fubara’s Office Anniversary

In a press briefing held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, vehemently denied circulating rumors suggesting he had reversed his stance to congratulate Governor Siminalayi Fubara on his one-year anniversary in office.

Dismissing the claims as baseless, Okocha emphasized his refusal to extend felicitations to what he described as a government in critical condition, stating, “It is impossible for me to congratulate an administration that is in ‘ICU.'”

Furthermore, Okocha condemned the purported report, asserting it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and portray him as inconsistent.

He asserted, “I am not one who speaks from both sides of his mouth.”

Assessing the performance of the Fubara administration over the past year, the APC Chairman delivered a scathing critique, assigning a zero score and labeling the governance as a charade.

He highlighted the absence of a budget as a glaring indication of the administration’s inefficacy.