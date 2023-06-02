Erik ten Hag Is An Exceptional Manager – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to hail Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag before the FA Cup final tomorrow. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, a first season in the EPL is never easy for any manager, but Erik ten Hag has shown that he is a very good manager by being successful at his first try.

Pep added that he is convinced that MUFC has gotten an exceptional manager for many years to come.

His words, “It’s not easy the first season in the Premier League, I know myself, so that defines a really good manager. I cannot say we are friends as we are not in touch much. But I think Man United has an exceptional manager for many, many years.”

“It’s the final of the FA Cup and it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a final so nothing else. It should be good for us if we have to think about what we have to do to win one game – nothing changes to analyse the strength of our opponents and the weaknesses they have. A final is special for itself but United from the last four, five six months are a completely different team. Now I have the feeling from the beginning of the season is different and they have improved. It’s United so the qualities of players have always been here.”