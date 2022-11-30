Every American Is Thankful Pulisic Put His Body On The Line – McKennie

USA midfielder, Christian Pulisic has vowed to get fit for the USMNT’s World Cup round of 16 tie against the Netherlands, McKennie has said. This is coming after getting injured against Iran, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he already sent the Chelsea player a text to check on him, and he said he’ll definitely be ready for the next game.

McKennie added that every American is thankful that Pulisic put his body on the line for the nation.

His words, “I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, ‘Best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday,”

“Obviously we’re very thankful that he threw his body there. At the end it was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we’re excited to still be here.”