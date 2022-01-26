Every Human Being Is Important – Seyi Tinubu

Popular son of APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu has come out to say that he doesn’t look down on anyone. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

His words, “Status is merely a social construct. We are all important. That’s why I don’t look down on anyone.”

