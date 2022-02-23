Every Kidnapper In Nigeria Will Die – Bishop Oyedepo

Popular pastor, Bishop David Oyedepo has come out to say that anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office will die. He recently had his say while preaching during church service, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, anybody shedding any innocent blood, wherever they may be hiding in this country, judgement will locate them soon.

Oyedepo added that any kidnapper that woke up this morning won’t wake up tomorrow morning.

His words, “All those agents of the devil, they are jittery now. But every kidnapper that woke up this morning won’t wake up tomorrow morning. Anyone shedding any innocent blood, wherever they may be hiding in this country, judgement locates them today.”

“Anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office is cut down today. I think they have heard what they are waiting for. When the Holy Ghost moves on me, that is what happens. There will be calamity tomorrow morning.”

David O. Oyedepo (born September 27, 1954) is a Nigerian preacher, Christian author, businessman, architect and the founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

The Winners’ Chapel International network of churches is located in over 300 cities, in all states of Nigeria, and in several cities in 45 African nations, Dubai, the United Kingdom and the United States. Oyedepo has been seen as one of the pioneers of the Christian charismatic movement in Africa and has been referred to as one of the most powerful preachers in Nigeria.

He is the Chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University. He was named in 2011 by Forbes magazine as being the richest pastor in Nigeria.

On September 27, 1954, David Olaniyi Oyedepo was born in Osogbo, Nigeria, but is a native of Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. He was raised in a mixed religious family. His father, Ibrahim, was a Muslim healer. His mother, Dorcas, was a member of the Holy Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (C&S), a branch of the Aladura movement in Nigeria.