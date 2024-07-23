EFCC Arraigns Fake Content Creator for Internet Fraud in Jos

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Audu Ishida, also known as Baddie Kylemilli, on charges of internet fraud.

The case is being heard before Justice Hauwa’u Buhari at the Federal High Court in Kaduna State.

Ishida faces a one-count charge of impersonation, retention of proceeds of crime, and money laundering. The charge sheet reads: “That you, Audu Ishida (Baddie Kylemilli), on or about the 2nd of June 2024 in Jos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, retained the sum of $50 from your victim, which you reasonably ought to have known was part of the proceeds of an unlawful act. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20(a) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under Section 20(b) of the same Act.”

Ishida pleaded “not guilty” to the charge. Following this plea, prosecution counsel M.E. Eimonye requested a trial date and moved for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS). Defence counsel Umar Usman did not object to the remand request.

Justice Buhari ordered Ishida to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna, and adjourned the case until November 7, 2024, for the commencement of the trial.

Ishida’s arrest followed an intelligence-driven raid by EFCC operatives on suspected internet fraudsters’ hideouts in Jos, Plateau State. Investigations revealed that Ishida created fake online video content and dating sites to defraud unsuspecting victims. He was found to have obtained his illicit proceeds through gift cards, which he traded online via an FSS card app. These proceeds were converted into Naira and deposited into his bank accounts.