Everyone At Barcelona Must Take Responsibility For Loss Vs Almeria – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has come out to blast his players after his team’s shocking loss against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was definitely Barcelona’s worst match of the season, and there are no excuses for the loss because his players were never in the game.

Xavi added that his boys did not deserve to win the match at all, and everyone must take responsibility.

His words, “This was our worst match of the season. I’m very pissed off. It was too difficult. We weren’t there. We weren’t inside the match. There are no excuses today. We didn’t deserve to win and we have to take responsibility. I’m very pissed off.”

“We lacked passion in the first half. In the second half, we tried everything… 3-4-3, Araujo as a striker… Nothing. It wasn’t meant to be. It was not enough. If we don’t change our mental chip now, it will cost us the league title.”