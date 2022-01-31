Everyone Fights For Egypt To Win, Not Just Salah – Coach

Egypt coach, Carlos Queiroz has come out to dismiss claims that his team is a one-man show. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players definitely deserved the victory vs Morocco because they completely dominated the game after going behind.

He added that Egypt plays collectively and everyone fights for the win, not just Mohamed Salah.

His words, “I have great players. We deserved to win today [Sunday] because we dominated the game after going behind.”

“We want to represent Egypt better in the next match after beating a great team like Morocco, but now we are focusing on Cameroon.”

“We are not a one-man team and I reject this description because the team plays collectively and everyone wants to win. We play together, we suffer together, we create opportunities together and score together.”

