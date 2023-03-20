Everything Is Starting To Click At Chelsea – Pulisic

Chelsea midfielder, Christian Pulisic has come out to claim that anything is possible when it comes to the club’s top-four challenge. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the game vs Everton was just an unfortunate match, and his team can be proud of overcoming the recent tough run of games to put a hattrick of wins together.

Pulisic added that everything is starting to click at Chelsea, and he can only see the team developing.

His words, “We have built our confidence. I like the way we are playing in a lot of ways. This game [against Everton] was unfortunate but we can be proud of overcoming that tough spell we had and we are trying to look forward.”

“We are a confident team, we know we have good enough players to do some damage in the Champions League and we need to focus on the Prem and still fight to get in that top four and do the best we can in both competitions. If we string a couple of wins together we can make the top four. We still have to play the teams above us. Anything is possible. We are going to keep fighting.”

“So many players in the squad and we are getting to know each other. I think we are developing. You can see it on the pitch. Enzo [Fernandez] and Mateo Kovacic, playing so well together. It is starting to click. We still have a way to go but you can see the improvement.”