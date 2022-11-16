Executive Order 22: Wike is calling for anarchy – Labour Party

Labour Party has condemned Executive Order 22 signed by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, describing it as a recipe for “anarchy” in the state.

Executive Order 22 prohibits political parties from using structures in residential areas as campaign offices.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the South-South National Vice Chairman of the Labour party, Felix Reuben described the order as “draconian.”

He said Rivers people must not allow the order by the governor to stand.

He said: ” If Rivers State keeps quiet, Wike will put Executive Order 23 which will say for you to sleep with your wife you need to take permission from the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“He may even put another executive order that says any sticker on vehicles without permission from the Ministry of Transport, that vehicle will be impounded.

“People ask why he’s doing that, it’s because he has no candidate so he’s jittery.

He continued: “It’s very unfortunate that we have a governor that wants to sink the state and I call on the security agencies and INEC to call him to order because what he’s calling for is anarchy in this state.”

The Labour Party scribe, however, noted that executive orders have no place in the laws of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Dienye Pepple said the party will explore legal means to challenge Executive Order 22.

Pepple said the party has already tasked its legal team to see how to challenge the order.