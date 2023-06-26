Eze slams APC members urging Wike to join ruling party

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described as saddening the news that former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is heading to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He wondered how the former Governor, who boasted in a public glare that he cannot leave the malaria-infested PDP for a cancerous APC, is now being urged to formally pitch tents with the ruling party.

Eze accused Wike of having fallen apart with the PDP owing to his blatant display of crude sabotage and other anti-party activities.

Recall that one Tony Okocha, a chieftain of the APC in Rivers Stated, who Eze described as an avowed political jobber and imposter, alongside a few others urging Wike to cross over to the APC and lead the party in the state.

Eze in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday said although his nefarious engagements and acts of sabotage against the PDP are notable, however, if the former Governor wants to join the APC for whatever reason, characters like Okocha and his likes have no roles to play to scheme him into the party, save and except he wants to join the party through the back door.

He noted that it is also very possible for Wike to join through the back door, given his antecedents as a dog that goes back to his vomit, insisting the former Governor should be courageous enough as a man and join the party instead of running around like a sheep without a shepherd.

Eze alleged that the damage Wike has done to the party since its birth in 2014 cannot be imagined.

“Apart from organising his GDI to stone most APC leaders including Buhari, Tinubu and others, he ensured that the efforts by the party to field candidates for the 2019 election failed.

“Same strategy he attempted to execute against the party with state resources in the 2023 and asking such a character to join the party he did everything to decimate can’t be tolerated,” Eze, a diehard ally of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi, said.

“This idiotic desperation proves that Tony is neither here nor there. A confused and frustrated jobber scamming for an opportunity to reap where he did not sow.

“Tony claimed to be a leader when he knew he lacked the minimum capacity and competence prescribed for people of that calibre. Now he’s calling on Wike to come and lead him. ‘He is a political neophyte and frustrated jobber seeking undue attention’, Eze noted.”