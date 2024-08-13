Fabian Hurzeler’s Training Sessions Remind Me Of Klopp – Milner

I am getting flashbacks of Jurgen Klopp under new Brighton manager, Fabian Hurzeler, James Milner has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the way he and his teammates have been working defensively reminds me of when he trained under Klopp, and there is a clear focus on high intensity, counter-pressing and turnovers.

Milner added that he is already very familiar with the Klopp style, so hopefully that gives him an edge with his new manager.

His words, “I’m getting flashbacks.

There is a good mix of the last manager [Roberto De Zerbi], who was build-up orientated, but maybe a bit of Jurgen Klopp thrown in. In terms of how we defend especially, the focus is on high intensity, counter-pressing and quick reactions to turnovers. The manager has put his own stamp and intensity on things, he wants us to play front foot with and without the ball.”

A few of the sessions we’ve done and a few tactical ideas have been familiar, which is great. I’m very familiar with the Klopp style, and hopefully that means I can help some of the boys with a few of the defensive patterns. I’m pretty comfortable with it, and can help translate.

I get to learn from a new manager. I’m learning every day. I had a fantastic time under Roberto last year but now it’s a fresh start, with some positive changes. I’ve been really impressed with the manager so far, I’m excited to work with him.”

WOW.

