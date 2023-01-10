Failing To Make The Brazil Squad Was Sad – Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal defender, Gabriel Magalhaes has come out to share the biggest challenge he has had to overcome at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the style of play his team is currently displaying week in week out was a struggle for him when he first arrived, but consecutive training and practice has made him improve in recent times.

Gabriel added that not getting picked to play for Brazil in Qatar was definitely sad, but it is part of football.

His words, “Arriving at a club like Arsenal makes all the difference and I’m very happy to be here. Playing in such a difficult league and one of the best in the world. Since I arrived, I’ve learned a lot and certainly at the beginning it was difficult, but now it’s better. I’m well adapted. I understand more about the Premier League and how Arsenal play. That made it easier for me. The biggest difficulty I faced was the style of play, but I work a lot on a daily basis. I believe that I have improved since I arrived. I am very happy to learn more and more.”

On not getting picked for Brazil, “I was definitely sad. It’s normal for an athlete, even more so for having been in the group and then missing the last call-up. I had my family close by, and at Arsenal everyone talked to me. I have a strong mind and I’m a family person. I managed to digest that well, it’s part of football. I’ll keep working and I know there are other World Cups ahead of me. I’ll work to be there.”