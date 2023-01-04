Fancy Acholonu Is Proof That We Don’t Know What Women Want – Dr Penking

Popular Nigerian doctor, Dr Penking has come out to react to the recent interview Fancy Acholonu granted in which she disclosed that Alex Ekubo did not sleep with her for five years while they dated. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Alex stated that he was celibate and didn’t want them to get intimate because of his religious beliefs, and the no-intimate stance of Alex was so difficult for her that it affected her esteem.

Reacting, Penking simply wondered what women want as most always frown at men who demand for sex during the relationship.

WOW.