Fans Love To Recreate How My Character Died In Game Of Thrones – Pedro Pascal

Popular Chilean-American actor, Pedro Pascal has come out to say that his eye is infected after letting Game of Thrones fans jam their thumbs in his eye. Recall that Pedro found global fame playing Oberyn Martell in the hit HBO show around 10 years ago, and his fame has risen quickly since then.

According to him, viewers became obsessed with recreating his character’s violent death that saw him have his eyes gouged out by Gregor Clegane, and his vision is currently paying the price for it.

Pedro added that he was so happy about the success of the character in the show years ago that he allowed the repeated recreation, but he regrets it now.

His words, “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.”

“At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them!”

“And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

WOW.