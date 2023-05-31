Fans Should Only Expect New Music When I’m In A Better Place – Megan Thee Stallion

Popular rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has come out to say that she is focusing on healing and won’t be releasing any music for now. This is coming after she testified in the Tory Lanez shooting trial, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, fans should only expect new music when she is in a better place because all she is cares about right now is healing completely.

Megan added that the entertainment industry can be a grind, so it is important to take time off and avoid burning out.

Her words, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place.”

“Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

WOW.