Fans Throwing Objects At Kevin De Bruyne Cannot Be Tolerated – Arsenal

Arsenal has launched an investigation after Kevin De Bruyne was pelted by objects from the crowd during Manchester City’s 3-1 win at the Emirates. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to the club, it is currently studying its CCTVs, and if they are able to identify the culprits, they will surely be subject to strict sanctions.

Arsenal added that throwing objects at an opposition player is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

His words, “We are studying CCTV and if we are able to identify the culprits they will be subject to strict sanctions,”

“This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”