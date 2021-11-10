Farmers, Herdsmen Clash in Taraba Leaves Two Dead

A conflict between farmers and herders in Gwomu community in Taraba State’s Karim Lamido Local Government Area resulted in the deaths of two people and the injuries of several more.

In an interview on Wednesday, the council’s Chairman, Markus Hamidu, acknowledged the occurrence.

When the farmers arrived at their farm and discovered a herd of cattle grazing on their property, he claimed they tried to find out why the herders were doing so.

He described how the herders attacked the farmers and killed one of them throughout the process. In retaliation, the farmers attacked and killed a herder.

“A resident of Gwomu went to his farm to harvest his crops only to discover that the herders were grazing on his farm and in the process of trying to inquire why it should be so, a herder reacted by attacking the farmer and his relations and in the process, killed him,” said Hamidu.

“While retaliating, the farmers also succeeded in killing a herder. Two dead bodies were recovered from the scene.

“I have spoken with the Divisional Police Officer of Karim Lamido, we hired a vehicle to convey their (the victims’) remains, and thereafter the relations of both victims came to claim the corpses for burial.”

Near a separate development, a gang of bandits raided the Binnari settlement in Karim Lamido, killing an unknown number of people and destroying several homes.

Security personnel have been deployed to the area of the incident, which is a border village between Taraba and Plateau States, according to the chairman of the council.

In addition, he said, “Immediately we heard of the issue, we reported to the governor who in turn mobilised security operatives, including the Nigerian Army, who are on their way to the community as I speak to you.

“I believe that the situation will be under control very soon and normalcy will return to the affected areas.”