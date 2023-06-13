Fati Still Has A Role To Play In Barcelona – Jorge Mendes

Popular football agent, Jorge Mendes has come out to say that Barcelona forward, Ansu Fati is a phenomenon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Spaniard clearly wants to remain at Barcelona and the fact that he is the second top scorer at Barca proves he still has a role to play.

Mendes added that Fati is one of the best young players in the world and he expects him to win the Ballon d’Or someday.

His words, “He wants to stay at Barca. He is the second top scorer at Barca. In the last two games, he has scored three goals. What more do you want?”

“You’ve got a phenomenon on your hands. He is one of the best young players in the world. He will win the Ballon d’Or, you will see.”