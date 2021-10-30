    Login
    Subscribe

    FBN Holdings champions drops as FUGAZ investors lose N23.97 billion in the week

    Business Matters By No Comments1 Min Read

    The market capitalization of the top five banks, referred to as the Tier-1 banks received a low down to N2.66 trillion at the close of business on Friday, 29th of October, 2021 as investors in these banks lost N23.97 billion during the trading week, with FBNH championing the decline.

    First bank of Nigeria
    First bank of Nigeria

    After the five (5) trading days of the week, 4 of the 5 tier-1 Nigerian banks enjoyed positive market sentiments while FBNH recorded depreciation in share price.

    According to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the market capitalization of the top five banks declined to N2.66 trillion to depreciate by 0.9% during the week.

    During the week, investors traded 718,653,906 units of the bank’s shares valued at N8.67 billion, making the bank’s stock the most traded in volume and value amongst the FUGAZ.

    See also  Long Term Rise in LTE Across North America

    The volume of shares traded appreciated by 70.49%, when compared to 421.53 billion units traded the previous week. The bank traded the highest number of shares in volume amongst the FUGAZ, trading its highest on Monday at 350.54 million units of shares, valued at N4.35 billion.

    FBNH Plc’s third-quarter result is yet to be released.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News