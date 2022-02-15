FCT Council Poll: APC Chieftain Tasks Party On Strategy Ahead Of 2023 Elections

A chieftain and former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress in Imo State, Mazi Jones Onwusoanya, has lamented the outcome of the concluded FCT council election in Abuja Municipal Area Council on Saturday.

InfoStride News recalls that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Saturday’s FCT Council polls in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Zakka, was declared the winner of the elections.

Zakka polled a total of 19,302 to defeat his closest rival, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtal Usman, who polled 13,240 votes.

But Mazi Onwusoanya, in a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, asked the governing All Progressives Congress to overhaul itself and restrategise towards having a better outing in the upcoming 2023 general elections even though the federal Capital Territory is the stronghold of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

He regretted that the governing party has been shellacked in Kuje, losing all the ten councillorship seats and the chairmanship to the opposition PDP, pointing out that he expected such a scenario, as the PDP candidate is the incumbent Chairman of the Council and has by this victory being affirmed as delivering on his promises in his first.

According to Onwusoanya, “with biting fuel scarcity and the attendant queues across petrol stations in the FCT, high cost of living and the steadily eroding security situation in the country, it is easy to understand and indeed appreciate the choice of the electorates. But, let us hope this serves as an “expo” of the 2023 elections. A leaked examination paper that would afford us an opportunity to prepare better and perform better.

“However, if we work hard enough and take more deliberate steps towards meeting the aspirations of the people. But if we don’t? Like the commander-in-Chief and leader of our party in the country did say; “if we don’t get our house in order, the opposition will simply take over”, he concluded.