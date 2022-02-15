Ekiti Guber: PDP will prioritize Security, People’s Welfare, Infrastructural Development, Others as Campaign Issues

The Campaign Organization of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Hon. Bisi Kolawole has said that the State will be made secure for its residents while the welfare of the people and infrastructural development will be prioritized when the party returns to power in October this year.

BKCO, while noting that the governorship election campaign will be issue-based, reminded the All Progressives Congress (APC) that records of its mis-governance in the State by its “absentee governor” will form part of those issues on which the campaign will be based.

The Campaign Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, that while the PDP will be reminding Ekiti people of the number of workers employed during its governments, it will be expected that the APC will be honest enough to also tell the people how many workers its governments sacked.

The statement read; “As we move into the campaign for the governorship election, our party and its candidate will no doubt be reminding Ekiti people how safe the State was four years ago.

“We will be juxtaposing how secured Ekiti was during the immediate past PDP government, such that the State was adjudged the safest in the Southwest with the Ekiti of today, in which bandits now operate freely on almost all the roads, kidnapping people at will and collecting food items, cigarettes, alcoholic drinks and even sachet water as ransom.

“We will also be telling Ekiti people how workers employed during the PDP governments were wickedly sacked on Christmas Eve by the APC government and assuring those sacked of better treatment.

“While we in the PDP will be reminding Ekiti people of the construction of the old and new Governor’s Office, High Court Complex, House of Assembly Complex, State Secretariat, Adunni Olayinka Women Development Centre, Oba Adejugbe General Hospital, Oja Oba Market and Fayose Market all in Ado Ekiti, among others, APC will sure be talking about the Oja Oba Market that its government constructed in billboards despite taking N2.7 billion loan for its construction and the Civic Centre it built for 10 years.

“Also, the PDP in Ekiti State will be gladly and confidently reeling out records of roads constructed and rehabilitated during its governments, with assurance that its government will not abandon our roads to become nightmares for travellers and an embarrassment to the people as they are now, such that Governor Kayode Fayemi could not provide a single explanation when he was told by his fellow governor that from ‘Akure to Ekiti, no road.’

“Most importantly and funny enough, the APC will have to even convince the people of Ikogosi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government why they should trust their own son, who could not help restore power supply to the town despite being Secretary to the State Government for over three years.

“Finally, as we go into the issue-based campaign, it is expected that the APC candidate will be bold enough to tell Ekiti people that he will continue with Fayemi’s legacies of banditry, kidnappings, sack of workers, killings by government sponsored thugs, absentee governorship, infrastructural decay, among others, while PDP candidate will also tell the people how he will return Ekiti to a State where government is responsive, responsible, felt and seen by the common men.”