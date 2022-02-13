FCT Council Polls: AMAC Chairman-elect, Zakka Son Victory

The Chairman-elect, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka, has pledged to work with all the critical stakeholders for the development of the council.

Zakka, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of Saturday’s AMAC chairmanship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He polled 19,302 votes to defeat Murtala Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 13,240 votes.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday shortly after the INEC declaration, Zakka said he would work with every candidate in the election to develop the area.

“I am not that type that will forget them. I will carry everyone along. I am appealing that they should come.

“Whatever policy that they have, we will pool them together and make sure that AMAC is great,” he said.

He also commended AMAC residents for participating in the election to give him their mandate.

“People came out from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 pm just to vote for me. I thank everyone.

“I know there are so many expectations from me and I pray to God to give me the wisdom to lead my people,” he added.

Zakka also condemned reported cases of violence during the poll, saying, “election is not a do or die affair”.

He said two people, he did not specify, died in the process.

“Elections do not have to go that way, because power comes from God.

“You do not look for power by killing human beings or importing thugs.

“So, we are unhappy. They should allow people to vote for whom they want,” he said.

He, therefore, urged security personnel to always do their job diligently wherever they are posted to.