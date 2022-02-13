PDP Wins Kuje Chairmanship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, declared Suleman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the winner of the February 12 Kuje Council Chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council, announced the final results on Sunday morning.

Mr Sabo, who is the council’s incumbent chairman defeated five other candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

He polled a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) Chairmanship candidate Loveday Ajo secured 79 votes.

The PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.