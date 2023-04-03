    Login
    Feminism Is Simply The Right Of A Woman To Choose The Life She Wants – Toolz

    Popular media personality, Toolz Oniru-Demuren has come out to say that she is a feminist. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Toolz and her son
    According to her, feminism to her is simply the right for a woman to choose what life she wants, whether it is having a career or being a housewife.

    Her words, “I’m a feminist, and this is part of my understanding of what feminism is.”

