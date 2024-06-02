FG declares Labour’s N494,000 Minimum Wage Demand Unsustainable

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced that the N494,000 national minimum wage demanded by organised labour, which totals N9.5 trillion annually, is economically unfeasible and could jeopardise the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Idris responded to the organised labour’s strike threat should their demands remain unmet.

He highlighted that the Federal Government’s offer of a N60,000 minimum wage, representing a 100% increase from the 2019 wage, has been accepted by the organised private sector, part of the tripartite negotiation committee.

“The Federal Government’s new minimum wage proposal represents a 100% increase from the 2019 minimum wage. However, labour’s demand for N494,000 constitutes a 1,547% increase.

“Meeting labour’s N494,000 minimum wage demand would result in an unsustainable N9.5 trillion annual expenditure for the Federal Government.

“Nigerians must understand that while the Federal Government seeks fair remuneration for workers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not endorse any measure that might cause significant job losses, especially within the private sector, which may not afford the wage demanded by organised labour,” Idris stated.

The Minister underscored that while organised labour is focused on the take-home pay of approximately 1.2 million workers, the Federal Government prioritises the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians, guided by principles of affordability, sustainability, and the overall health of the national economy.

Idris urged organised labour to return to the negotiating table and agree on reasonable and realistic wages.

He also noted the Tinubu administration’s commitment to worker welfare, emphasising that the wage award of N35,000 for federal workers would remain in effect until a new national minimum wage is established.