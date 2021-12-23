FG launches free e-learning platform to grow learning

The Federal Ministry of Education has launched a free e-learning website (inspire.education.gov.ng) for all levels of education to facilitate and improve easy learning access.

According to NAN, Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, at the inauguration in Abuja said the decision was occasioned by the advent of COVID-19 which disrupted learning for two years.

He also mentioned that the website would accommodate two million Nigerians at a time

Adamu explained that the website, initiated by the ministry had two basic features; Inspire for students and Ignite for teachers, which will allow both learners and teachers to have full access to the website.

Whilst also adding that the ministry was collaborating with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to allow only registered teachers to have access to the website.

Noting that the content of the e-learning would cover all levels of education saying that currently the ministry focused on primary and secondary education and would be made accessible to rural communities without internet facilities.

He noted that the current e-learning website being used by polytechnics and universities would not be stopped but rather linked to the new website.

He said, “As of today, the ministry has provided over 4,000 video lessons for basic levels, 7,000 video lessons for secondary levels and 4,000 audio lessons for secondary levels. We have been developing content in such we can broadcast in every media. We have the content on radio which covers the entire country and also television.