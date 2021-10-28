    Login
    Subscribe

    FG lowers head, suspends $418 million Paris Club deduction

    Business Matters By No Comments1 Min Read

    The Federal Government appears to have bowed to pressure as reports say they reached an agreement with the state governments to suspend the deduction of $418 million Paris Club refunds from the states and local governments’ accounts pending the determination of court cases on the issue.

    Federal Government of Nigeria
    Federal Government of Nigeria

    According to a report from Punch, with the agreement reached between the Federal Ministry of Finance and officials from the states, the monthly Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting which was deadlocked last Friday, will likely hold today (Thursday), although it is still unclear if the new development will affect October revenue allocation.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News