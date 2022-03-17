FG targets $1bn from sale of leather by 2025

The Federal Government has said it sees massive revenue of about $1 billion from the sale of leather and leather products by 2025.

Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST), Prof. Mohammed Yakubu, disclosed this at the ongoing technology and innovation Expo 2022 on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Noting that the leather sub-sector recorded over $800 million revenue for the country in 2009, Yakubu said the continuous export of leather was not in the best interest of the country.

He appealed to the authorities concerned to enforce a total ban on export of leather.

Yakubu said: “What we want is that whatever is produced in this country in terms of hides and skin is converted into leather products which is the only one that will be exported. By doing this, we create more jobs and foreign exchange.

“The international leather market is worth $400 billion and this country in 2009 got about $880 million. Going by the National Leather and Leather Products Policy, what we have in mind is that by the year 2025, we want to be able to earn about $1b from the sale of leather and its products.

Speaking on the enforcement of total ban on export of leather, Yakubu said the policy had been in place since 2009 but has not been judiciously implemented.

“It has been around since 2009, but somehow the country is still porous because a lot of our leathers are being exported which is not to our advantage. We are imploring the authorities involved to ensure that the export of leather is curbed. Without that being done, we are still going to be shortchanged”, he added.

Yakubu noted that science, technology and innovation wre critical to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

“In the world today, strength lies in science, technology and innovation (STI). To earn a place in the table, a country must develop itself through science. To derive maximum benefit from the abundant resources that abound in this country, STI must be imbibed, nurtured and deployed.

“The Institute has introduced a policy in its curriculum where all the students will be trained in their preferred area of leather works in whatever course they are admitted for. All these are in tune with the leather policy implementation, so that in a very short time, the skills of Nigerians in leather works will be developed enough to compete with the best in the world”.