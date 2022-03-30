FG to spend over N1 billion on lie detector, goggles for NDLEA in drug war

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N1.06billion for the supply of eye-scanning lie detectors and digital night vision goggles for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This is part of the federal government’s effort aimed at technological improvement and effectiveness in its fight against illicit drugs as well as enhancing the capacity of officials of the agency to stop drug trafficking, sale and consumption.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to NAN, Malami said that N498, 850,000 of the amount was approved for the supply of the eye scanning detector, while the remaining balance of N570,825,000 was earmarked for purchase of digital night vision goggles to check the activities of drug barons.

Malami said, “As you rightly know, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency is an agency of government, saddled with the responsibility of exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption.

“Arising from the fact that they have been doing wonderfully well, in terms of dealing with the scourge associated with drugs, the Federal Government has considered the possibility of making added provisions and employing and deploying technological equipment, skills and competencies that will assist them in delivery.

“So, this morning, two memos were taken. One, it was a memo seeking the approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that has the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the federal government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

“Eventually, on that account, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency in the sum of N498, 850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days.

“The second memo is one in which the NDLEA, through the Office of the Attorney General, sought approval of the council with the award for the supply of digital night vision goggles to the NDLEA.

“This is equally an additional technological device that is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA in view of its capacity to support visibility for the NDLEA.

“So, the contract too was presented for consideration of the council and the council has graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles by the council in the sum of N570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% Value Added Tax with completion period of 12 weeks.”