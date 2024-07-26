Fire Guts Manufacturing Firm in Lagos

A raging fire in the early hours of Friday gutted a manufacturing firm at Abule Osun, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire affected JOSIEN Complex and Emergency. Several items were destroyed in the inferno, but there were no reports of death or injury.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), and the Nigeria Police were on the ground for the rescue mission.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, confirmed that the situation has been brought under control.