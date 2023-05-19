Firmino, Milner, Keita And Oxlade-Chamberlain Are All Liverpool Legends – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to insist that it will be super emotional to say goodbye to the departing quartet of stars leaving the club, including Roberto Firmino. Recall that the club recently revealed that the Brazilian, alongside James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be leaving in the summer, and fans have been reacting.

Also reacting, Klopp said the club will be saying goodbye to four legends, but it is sad that nothing is forever in professional football.

He added that he expects them to close the LFC chapter and open a different one in their daily lives.

His words, “This game is super difficult for a number of reasons. We have spoken with the boys this week that it’s super difficult and super emotional. We say goodbye from my point of view to four Liverpool legends. We love them. But it’s professional football and nothing is forever, that’s how it is. It is a good moment because it means one chapter will be closed and we can start writing a new one. I will be forever thankful to them. Without them, nothing would have happened.”

“Ox was unlucky with injuries. He was irreplaceable [when injured against Roma]. People think of Naby, they think a few too many injuries, but he played in super important games. All four won each available trophy and we love them. Nothing is forever.”