Flogging Islamic Students Is Barbaric – Charles Inojie

Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has come out to react to a viral video of female and male Islamic students being flogged mercilessly and left with graphic cane marks by their Islamic teachers. He recently shared his reaction on his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he sees it as a clear display of barbarism because there are other means of administering discipline no matter the offence committed.

Charles added that since the incident happened Ilorin, Kwara State Government must do everything possible to redeem itself before the whole world or risk raising hardened criminals.

His words, “How could any school authority find justification for this? Which parent would see SLIDE 4 and be able to sleep well at night, and to think that their teachers are there watching with glee and urging the assailants on is all the more heartbreaking.”

“Whatever offence they might have committed, the school should have other means of administering discipline than this brazen display of barbarism.”

“I hear this happened in Ilorin.

Oya, Kwara State government over to you. You have a duty to redeem yourself before the whole world otherwise you would only have succeeded in raising hardened criminals that would turn around to terrorise society tomorrow.”

“SAY NO TO BRUTALITY

SAY NO TO MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN

SAY NO TO VIOLENCE

SAY NO TO TORTURE.”

WOW.

