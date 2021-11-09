Focus Will Make You Achieve Anything In Life – Tyson Fury

Popular boxer, Tyson Fury has come out to react to the four-year anniversary of Anthony Joshua’s message urging him to get fit and get back in the ring. He recently had his say via his social media page, and the world has been reacting.

AJ had tweeted, “@Tyson_Fury get fit you fat f**k.”

BT Sport’s Boxing account simply posted a tweet reminding their followers of the anniversary, which Fury liked and quote tweeted with these words, “With the right mindset and focus you can achieve anything.”

WOW.

Tyson Luke Fury (born 12 August 1988) is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time heavyweight world champion, having held the WBC, The Ring magazine and lineal titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020; previously he held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

With his defeat of Wilder, Fury became the third heavyweight, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to hold The Ring magazine title twice, and the first heavyweight in history to have held the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring magazine titles.

As of April 2020, he is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight by ESPN, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB), and BoxRec, as well as the second-best active boxer, pound for pound, by BoxRec, sixth by the TBRB, and seventh by ESPN.

Tyson Luke Fury was born on 12 August 1988 in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester to Irish parents Amber and John Fury, and was raised in a house in Styal. Fury was born three months premature and weighed 1 pound (450 g).