I Need A One Vs One Discussion With Bellingham When He Is Free – Gerrard

Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard has come out to say that he is desperate for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham to make the mega-money move to Anfield. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bellingham only has to give him a date when he will be free, and he’ll fly to Germany to discuss a move with the England international.

Gerrard added that Jude is one of the best young talents in football at the moment, so Liverpool must seize the opportunity.

His words, “All he needs to do is give me a date in the diary when he’s free and I’ll fly to Dortmund to talk about [a move].”