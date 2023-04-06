Folarin Balogun Won’t Wait For His England Opportunity Like Southgate Asked – Eric Wynalda

England manager, Gareth Southgate must backtrack on his Folarin Balogun comments, Eric Wynalda has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the striker is currently leaning towards playing for the USA, and it is clear that he is not ready to wait for his England opportunity like Southgate asked.

Eric added that Balogun already took down photos of his time with the England youth sides on his Instagram, and his mind might already be made up.

His words, “Southgate may want to backtrack a bit from his comments that if Folarin Balogun waits patiently he could eventually be given a chance with England. Clearly Balogun is and will be pursued by the USMNT.”

“He is apparently leaning to the USA and has taken down some things from his Instagram, page that involved his time with the England youth sides. His trip to Orlando was highly documented over the international break and the US supporters are already creating shirts with his name and the number nine on the back. I think he changes the complexion of the US side more than any other player in the past or present.”