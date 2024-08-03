Osun PDP Alleges Plot to Attack Its Offices Amid Rising Tensions with APC

The Osun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over a purported plot to attack its Secretariat and campaign offices within the state.

The PDP claims that this alleged scheme is orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the region and undermine the existing peace.

The revelation, made by Sunday Bisi, Chairman of the Osun PDP, came following a security briefing on Thursday night.

Bisi’s statement indicated that security agencies have been mobilised to prevent any potential arson or violence against the PDP’s properties.

“We have reason to believe that there is an orchestrated plan to attack our facilities.

This is an attempt by the APC to create chaos and disrupt the peace in Osun State,” Bisi said. “We urge the Police and the Secret Service to summon the leaders of the state APC for immediate interrogation to prevent any possible breach of peace.”

Bisi expressed concern that unless prompt action is taken, the state could face severe consequences from a faction within the APC that might resort to extreme measures for political gain. “The opposition’s willingness to resort to violence is alarming.

They are even prepared to destroy their own properties to malign the state government,” he added.

Furthermore, Bisi warned that security reports about the alleged plot have reached the highest levels of government in Abuja, and the APC leaders will be held accountable for any ensuing unrest.

“We are aware of the opposition’s desperation due to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s effective management of recent national protests in Osun State. These dark elements within the APC seeking bloodshed to blackmail the state government will not be tolerated,” he said.

The PDP also condemned the APC State Chairman for his online attacks and personal criticisms directed at Governor Adeleke.

Bisi described these actions as “immoral” and pledged to take legal action if the cyberstalking and libellous activities persist.

“We call on security agencies to address these unacceptable infractions and ensure that the office of the state Governor is respected,” Bisi asserted.

In response to the allegations from the PDP, the APC has accused hoodlums allegedly affiliated with Governor Adeleke of planning to set fire to its state Secretariat in Osogbo.

APC Chairman Tajudeen Lawal claimed that these individuals, masquerading as protesters, are attempting to sabotage the party’s facilities, including the Ileri Oluwa House, which served as the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

Lawal also suggested that Governor Adeleke might have orchestrated the protests against President Bola Tinubu’s administration to embarrass the federal government.

“We have reliable intelligence suggesting that Governor Adeleke has been arming his supporters under the guise of protest to discredit President Tinubu,” Lawal claimed.

“There is evidence linking Adeleke to the recent rampages in Osun State, with some of his appointees and PDP leaders playing significant roles in the protests in Osogbo.”

The APC has alerted state security services about the alleged plans of PDP-affiliated hoodlums.

Lawal’s statement cautioned against the potential for further violence, highlighting the need for vigilance by law enforcement agencies to protect the APC’s facilities and ensure public safety.

As tensions continue to escalate between the PDP and APC in Osun State, both parties are calling on security agencies to act decisively to prevent any further violence.

The situation underscores the volatile nature of political rivalries in the region and the critical role of law enforcement in maintaining peace and order amidst heightened political activity.

Both the PDP and APC are urging their supporters to remain calm and avoid any actions that could lead to further unrest.

The state government, under Governor Adeleke, has pledged to uphold peace and stability despite the ongoing challenges posed by political conflicts and protests.