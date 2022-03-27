Football Is No Longer About Talent – Fabregas

Barcelona legend, Cesc Fabregas has come out to say that football is no longer about talent. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is sad to see how a player’s talent is no longer the top priority in football, and the game is clearly becoming robotic.

Fabregas added that several coaches are obsessed with numbers, and without it, footballers are told they are not ready to play.

His words, “Football has changed a lot, a lot, a lot,”

“The change began four or five years ago and now it is quite noticeable.”

“I have had several trainers and it has not happened to me with one or two. It has happened to me with four and with five. This is here to stay.”

“They are methodologies that have been based on many automatisms in which the coach basically tells you how far you have to pass the ball at all times. The player has to be placed in a specific place. A robotic game is being made.”

“Then there is the GPS game. Many coaches are obsessed with numbers. If you don’t do those numbers, you’re not ready to play, that if you rest you have to do these numbers to maintain the level… sometimes I’m a bit of the ‘old school’ in this regard.”

“I have lived great moments, great stages of my career in which physically and emotionally, without training, I had great seasons.”

“Now it seems that if you don’t train you can’t be well. It’s all based on science, numbers and GPS.”