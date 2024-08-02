Former Deputy Chief of Staff Makanjuola Resigns from PDP

Former Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the 8th Senate, Gbenga Makanjuola, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was formalized in a letter dated July 30, addressed to the ward chairman in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The letter, which was also copied to the local government chairman and the state chairman of the PDP, marks the end of Makanjuola’s long-standing association with the party.

Makanjuola, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, is known for his close alliance with former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

He also served as the PDP’s Deputy Governorship candidate in both the 2019 and 2023 elections.

In his resignation letter, Makanjuola did not provide any reasons for his departure from the party nor did he indicate if he plans to join another political party.

This development follows a recent Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that discharged Makanjuola of N3.5 billion fraud allegations brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).