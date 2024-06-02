Four Killed in Renewed Cult Clashes in Edo State

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed in renewed cult clashes in Edo State.

InfoStride News gathered that the killings occurred in Benin City and Auchi, amidst a supremacy battle among different cult groups in the state.

One of the deceased, a student of Auchi Polytechnic, was killed at Campus One Gate, while others were killed at various locations in Benin metropolis.

Reports indicate that two of the deceased were killed on Thursday in the Ogheghe area on the Benin-Sapele road.

The fourth victim was killed at Ikpoba Slope along Akpakpava Road in the early hours of last Friday.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the two individuals killed last Thursday were trailed by members of a rival cult group. Upon sighting them, the rival group immediately opened fire, killing them on the spot.

The individual killed at Ikpoba Slope along Akpakpava Road was shot in the head by assailants while waiting to board a vehicle.

InfoStride News also learned that the renewed cult clashes are a result of reprisal attacks by rival cult groups whose members were killed during a previous cult war in the state.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incidents and stated that the Command is making efforts to arrest those involved in the killings.