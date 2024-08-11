France Gave Everything Vs Spain – Thierry Henry

The group of French players who lost to Spain in the Olympic men’s gold final are his group for life, Thierry Henry has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will never forget how the players fought for him and their nation on the pitch, and the team definitely gave a good game throughout the tournament.

Henry added that the match vs Spain was decided by a very little margin, and his boys surely gave everything.

His words, “There is one thing that is super important to me, it is that the team fought. We played a match, at the beginning we did not have the impression that it was going to be a match, and we made it a match where it was decided by very little. But we cannot say that this team did not fight.”

And so this group, whatever happens, we know that we will never find ourselves together again like that, it’s just impossible, we know that, but this group is for life for me.”

WOW.