France Will Win The World Cup In Qatar – Maguire

England defender, Harry Maguire has come out to say that England were the better side vs France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite the fact that he thinks France are the world champions and will go on to win the World Cup again, he believes England were a much better team when they faced.

Maguire added that he can boldly say that his nation has proven to be able to cope on the biggest stage at the biggest tournaments.

His words, “We believed we would win the tournament. They are the world champions and for me, I think they will go on to lift the World Cup, but being totally honest, we were a lot better than them in a lot of areas.”

“One thing I would say about this group of lads, I think we’ve proven tonight that we belong on this stage in these big games at these big tournament knockout matches. I think we’ve proven that tonight even though we’ve lost the game.”