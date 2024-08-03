Fraudsters Foiled: Suspected Con Artists Captured in Abia

In a recent operation in Okwu Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State, two suspected fraudsters were apprehended while attempting to deceive yet another victim.

The suspects, identified as Uche Harrison, aged 42, and Lucky Nwohu, whose age remains undisclosed, were detained by vigilant youths from the Okwu community.

The suspects, who initially claimed to be from Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, were caught red-handed when they entered the community on a motorcycle.

The arrest took place on Saturday as part of an environmental sanitation exercise in the village’s market square.

A local resident, speaking to media outlets, recounted the events leading up to the arrest: “When the villagers first saw these unfamiliar faces moving about the village, there was immediate concern.

Some villagers attempted to identify them, but the suspects fled, prompting the youths to raise an alarm about potential criminals in the community.”

The suspects’ luck ran out when their motorcycle malfunctioned at the market square.

As the youths, engaged in sanitation work, approached the vehicle, the fraudsters were quickly apprehended.

Initially, the two men claimed they were in Okwu Olokoro in search of a canteen.

However, after rigorous questioning by the youths, they confessed to being involved in fraudulent activities, specifically deceiving people to obtain money through deceitful means.

Further interrogation revealed that the suspects had previously defrauded Mrs Okwuchi Ihezie from Ihete Uboma, Imo State.

The fraudsters had swindled her out of N350,000 with a fraudulent business proposition.

Upon learning of the suspects’ capture, Mrs Okwuchi Ihezie travelled to Okwu Olokoro to confront the fraudsters.

She described how they had duped her by presenting a false business venture, which led to the loss of her hard-earned money.

The Chairman of Okwu community, Mr Bartholomew Nwaeze, oversaw the transfer of the suspects to the Zone 9 Command of the Nigerian Police in Umuahia.

Mr Nwaeze used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to criminals, urging them to steer clear of Okwu Olokoro and its surrounding areas.

The capture of these fraudsters highlights the vigilance of local communities and the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding against criminal activities.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against fraud and the necessity for continued vigilance and cooperation between the public and law enforcement agencies.